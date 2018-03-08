ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) — The owner of a popular Elizabeth City business was murdered in a home invasion early Thursday morning.

The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office said that around 12:30 a.m. on August 2, someone broke into the home of 55-year-old Milton Henry Sawyer, Junior. The burglar assaulted Sawyer along with an unidentified female resident, and then took money, jewelry, and other valuables from the home.

Deputies said Sawyer died following an altercation with the suspect. The female victim was treated and released from a local hospital.

Sawyer owned and operated The Treasure Hunter vintage and pawn store that had long been a mainstay of downtown Elizabeth City.

According to a post on the Elizabeth City Downtown Facebook page, a prayer service will be held in Sawyer's honor Friday evening at 6 p.m. at the Waterfront Park pavilion.

No suspects have been identified, and the sheriff's office asks that if you have any information, to contact the Crime Line at 252-335-5555 or the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office at 252-338-2191.

