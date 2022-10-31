'Cowboy varmint' | Elizabeth City Downtown asks masked rider to 'yee-haw' back to town, pick up horse poop

Whoever you are, masked rider, we recommend you do your civic duty. Elizabeth City Downtown says Deputy Debbie may go out "a-lookin' fer" you, if not.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City Downtown is on the lookout for a masked, sombreroed "cowboy varmint" that failed to pick up after his trusty steed.

A post from the Facebook page said someone needs to "yee-haw him back to town" to clean up some dung on the sidewalk on North Poindexter Street.

"If we’re a-recollectin’ correctly, the last time he wrangled his way to the city, he did the same thing and left a pile for someone else to clean up. He ain’t welcome in these here parts if this is how he respects our walkin’ paths."

Whoever you are, masked rider, we recommend you do your civic duty.

Elizabeth City Downtown says Deputy Debbie may go out "a-lookin' fer him" if not.

That part's probably just the city horsing around. The funny post has gotten hundreds of comments in the two hours it's been live.

In one of the comments, the downtown group said they would likely be the ones to clean up the mess, but still wanted to call the horseman out for his "crappy behavior."