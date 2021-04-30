Elizabeth City curfew pushed to midnight, protestors must also apply for public assembly permit

The updated emergency declaration states children, youth and adults must be off city streets from midnight to 6 a.m.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City modified its curfew from midnight to 6 a.m. starting Friday.

The updated emergency declaration states children, youth and adults must be off city streets during those hours.

The only exceptions are for people who have to commute to travel to work or there is an emergency.

The city is also now requiring a permit for residents to publicly assemble in the streets. The permit must be completed and filed with the city manager no less than 15 days or more than 90 days before the date of the public assembly is to take place.

Residents and civil rights organizations have been taking to the streets and protesting since April 21, the day Andrew Brown was killed by law enforcement while deputies from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office were trying to fulfill a search warrant.

On Thursday, Pasquotank Co. Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the deputies involved in Brown's shooting.