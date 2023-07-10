Elizabeth City hosts first annual Public Safety Youth Summer Camp

Educational activities happening at the camp include drones, crime scene investigations, DWI enforcement, CPR, first aid and more.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Children aged 11 to 17 years old in Elizabeth City are attending a week-long summer camp focusing on safety Monday through Friday.

It's the first summer camp of its kind in the area. The Annual Public Safety Youth Summer Camp is featuring presentations, demonstrations, and hands-on activities.

Public safety partners coming together to provide these activities are Pasoquotank County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, Camden County Sheriff's Office, Elizabeth City Fire Department, Central Communications (911), Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services, United States Coast Guard, and National Weather Service Wakefield.

The organizers at the camp say that the purpose of the camp is "assisting the youth in developing lifelong skills, learning teamwork, acquiring resilience, building trust amongst public safety, and help develop emotional, mental, and physical health."