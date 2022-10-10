Elizabeth City Historic Ghost Walk back in 2022

There will be two buses running each night for the tour, which goes down Main Street and heads to the Episcopal Cemetery.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — "Murder, Mystery and Mayhem" is the theme of Elizabeth City's 2022 Historic Ghost Walk.

The tour takes people through the town, which was officially incorporated in the 1790s, and hones in on its spooky stories and legends.

It's an annual event, but the tour was canceled in both 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That makes 2022's tour particularly special for local residents.

The walks will happen on Oct. 14-15 this year, a Friday and Saturday, from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

A post on the walk's Facebook Page said there will be two buses running each night for the tour, which goes down Main Street and heads to the Episcopal Cemetery.