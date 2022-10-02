Man killed in Elizabeth City hit-and-run

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police said a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth City on Wednesday night.
The Elizabeth City Police Department said it happened along Business Route 17 near Seldon Street shortly before 7 p.m. That's where 63-year-old Gene Pollard was found lying in the street after.
Investigators said Pollard was hit by a car that fled the scene. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a few hours later.
Police have not given any description of the suspect's car.
If you have any information about this accident, you're asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 355-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.