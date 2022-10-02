Man killed in Elizabeth City hit-and-run

63-year-old Gene Pollard was taken to a local hospital, where he died a short time later. Police do not have a vehicle description at this time.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police said a man was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Elizabeth City on Wednesday night.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said it happened along Business Route 17 near Seldon Street shortly before 7 p.m. That's where 63-year-old Gene Pollard was found lying in the street after.

Investigators said Pollard was hit by a car that fled the scene. He was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, where he died from his injuries a few hours later.

Police have not given any description of the suspect's car.