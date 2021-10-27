Elizabeth City police seek suspects in homicide on Walker Ave.

The victim was shot Monday, and later died from his injuries at Sentara Albermarle Hospital.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from July 26, 2021.

The Elizabeth City Police Department said they are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Walker Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday for reports of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Kashon Saunders suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Sentara Albermarle Hospital for treatment.

On Wednesday, police announced Saunders had died from his injuries.

Now, police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 252-335-4321. You can also call the crime line at 252-335-5555.