ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — On September 11, the Albemarle Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in Elizabeth City.

Officers found 3,5 kilograms of cocaine, $213,000 in US currency, two guns, marijuana and two vehicles at the home at the Emerald Lake Apartments.

Razagin Kaseen Lee, 46, was named as the suspect in the case. He was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of storing illegal narcotics, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken before a magistrate and given a $301,500 secure bond and is being held at the Albemarle District Jail.

The Albemarle Drug Task Force includes agents with the Elizabeth City Police Department, Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigations.

The Chesapeake Police Department helped with the investigation that led to the search warrant.