Elizabeth City man facing sex-related charges after child porn found in his home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — An Elizabeth City man is facing sex-related charges after the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about child pornography reportedly at his residence.

Deputies received the tip from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators immediately obtained a search warrant and went to a home on March 10 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive in Elizabeth City.

They found numerous devices containing child pornography in the house. Those items were seized by investigators.

Brian Keith Corp was arrested and is charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.