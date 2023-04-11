Shelter-in-place following police pursuit, manhunt in Elizabeth City

The Sheriff's Office said a shelter-in-place is in effect for the Foxhaven subdivision while a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Deputies in Elizabeth City are alerting residents in the Foxhaven subdivision about two suspects on the run who are considered armed and dangerous.

According to the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle with two people inside Tuesday morning near Main Street Extension. They said the vehicle did not stop, and a police pursuit began.

Officials said at one point, one of the people inside the vehicle allegedly shot at the pursuing deputy with a rifle. The deputy wasn't hurt.

The vehicle eventually stopped at a wooded area near the Foxhaven subdivision and the two suspects got out and ran into the woods.

Both suspects are at large and considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff's Office said a shelter-in-place is in effect while a manhunt for the suspects is underway.

Other local law enforcement agencies are assisting Pasquotank deputies in their search.