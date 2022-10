The student died after being transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center on Thursday afternoon.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A North Carolina middle school student has died after suffering some kind of medical emergency at school.

Administrators with Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) said the student attended Elizabeth City Middle School.

Staff there called paramedics, who took the child to the hospital, but the student didn't survive.