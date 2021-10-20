One missing Elizabeth City boy found, second boy still missing

Victor White III and Treyvon Sessoms had not been seen since October 12. Police said Victor was found safe on Wednesday.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police in Elizabeth City said one of two missing boys in their city had been found safe.

Victor White III and Treyvon Sessoms had not been seen since the afternoon of October 12. Police said the boys are friends and it was possible the two were together.

On Wednesday, investigators said Victor was found safe and was back with his parents. There was no word on any update on Treyvon's whereabouts.

If you have any information about the whereabouts Treyvon Sessoms, please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Treyvon Sessoms was last seen around 4:00pm on October 12, 2021 in the Ray Street area. Last seen wearing a black shirt with writing on the front and black pants.



If anyone has assisting information, please contact the ECPD at (252) 335-4321 pic.twitter.com/TZFWyy2q3f — Elizabeth City PD (@elizcityPD) October 13, 2021