Elizabeth City man arrested for shooting and damaging property, second suspect still at large

Ban Zollar Lee was arrested by Elizabeth City Police in partnership with the US Marshals on Wednesday. Jermel Trevon Williams is still at large.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Elizabeth City in early August.

On August 7 around 11:30 p.m., Elizabeth City Police responded to 200 North Poindexter Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they found two damaged businesses, a damaged vehicle, and shell casings.

Two days later detectives obtained arrest warrants for 31-year-old Ban Zollar Lee and 29-year-old Jermel Trevon Williams, both from Elizabeth City.

Lee was arrested by Elizabeth City Police in partnership with the US Marshals on Wednesday. Lee was found at a residence near 800 Wilson Street and arrested without incident. He's charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, injury to personal property, felony probation violation, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Lee is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail awaiting a first court appearance scheduled for Thursday.