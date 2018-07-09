ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) — The 2017-2018 accountability data for schools across North Carolina was presented to the North Carolina State Board of Education Wednesday, and the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) received good news.

Two schools in the district exceeded growth, and four schools met growth from the year before, and five schools even moved up by one full letter grade on the 'School Performance Grades.'

Last year, ECPPS was deemed a 'low performing' district. However, this year, the district is no longer considered 'low performing.'

For the 2017-2018 school year, Central Elementary moved from “not meeting” to “exceeding” growth, while River Road Middle moved from “meeting” to “exceeding” growth. Four schools, J.C. Sawyer, Sheep-Harney, Weeksville, and ECP Early College met growth.

The graduation rates for ECPPS was also released, and its overall 4-year graduation rate for 2017-2018 was 82.7 percent. That is a slightly lower percentage than the previous two years. The 2016-2017 school year graduation rates were at 86.3 percent and in 2015-2016 rates were at 86.4 percent.

However, the state of North Carolina has a new system for calculating graduation rates under the Every Student Succeeds Act.

North Carolina is expected to issue the 2017-2018 School Report Cards which will include more data. Once the information is released, ECPPS will make the data available on its website, and students will be given a copy to take home.

© 2018 WVEC