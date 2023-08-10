Two men wanted out of Elizabeth City for shooting and damaging personal property, police say

Shots were fired in Elizabeth City on Monday night; At around 11:35 p.m., police responded to 200 North Poindexter Street.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Shots were fired in Elizabeth City on Monday night, damaging businesses and a vehicle.

At around 11:35 p.m., Elizabeth City police responded to 200 North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When they got to the scene they found two businesses and a vehicle with damages. Officers also found several shell casings at the scene.

Elizabeth City police detectives obtained warrants for 31-year-old Ban Zollar Lee living on Ray Street in Elizabeth City and 29-year-old Jermel Trevon Williams living on Millpond Road also in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.

They have been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting in city limits, and three counts of injury to personal property.

Police say Lee and Williams are wanted and considered armed and dangerous.