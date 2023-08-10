Two men wanted out of Elizabeth City for shooting and damaging personal property, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Shots were fired in Elizabeth City on Monday night, damaging businesses and a vehicle.
At around 11:35 p.m., Elizabeth City police responded to 200 North Poindexter Street near East Colonial Avenue for a report of shots fired.
When they got to the scene they found two businesses and a vehicle with damages. Officers also found several shell casings at the scene.
Elizabeth City police detectives obtained warrants for 31-year-old Ban Zollar Lee living on Ray Street in Elizabeth City and 29-year-old Jermel Trevon Williams living on Millpond Road also in Elizabeth City on Wednesday.
They have been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, shooting in city limits, and three counts of injury to personal property.
Police say Lee and Williams are wanted and considered armed and dangerous.
This is an active ongoing investigation and the police department urges anyone with additional information about this incident to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.