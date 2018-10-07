ELIZABETH CITY, NC (WVEC) -- A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that took place in Elizabeth City on July 4th.

Stephon Trevor Ellis is alleged to have shot Darryl Kevin Mullen, Jr. in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue. Mullen was found in a grey 2013 Nissan Sentra with multiple gunshot wounds. The car even had bullet holes.

Thirty-year-old Stephon Trevor Elli was arrested for Attempted First Degree Murder, Assault with Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, Discharge a Weapon into an Occupied Property causing Serious Bodily Injury and Possession of Firearm by a felon. He is currently being held at Albemarle District Jail on a $650,000 secure bond.

If anyone has any information about this shooting, they are asked to contact police at (252)621-7138.

