ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Police said Karen Martinez was last seen on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, in the 200 Block of East Main Street.

Karen Martinez is light-skinned, with brown hair, brown eyes. She is 5’2" tall and weighs about 135 pounds. She was last seen in a black in color Honda Accord.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.