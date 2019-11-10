ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating a pedestrian-involved accident on Friday.

Officers said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Hughes Boulevard and Sawyer Street.

The pedestrian, a 20-year-old and a resident in Elizabeth City, was hit by 78-year-old James Blount.

The pedestrian was taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no further information to report at this time. The Elizabeth City Police Department is still conducting a thorough investigation.