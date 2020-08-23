x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

North Carolina

Elizabeth City police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Cheyanne Hardison was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City. If you see her contact police at 252-335-4321.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing on Saturday night. She was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City.

Cheyanne is 12 years old, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or Central Communications at 252-331-1500.
Elizabeth City Police Department
Missing Juvenile On Saturday, August 22, 2020, at approximately 9:2... 6 p.m., Cheyanne Hardison was reported missing. Hardison was last seen in the 300 block of South Dyer Street in Elizabeth City, NC. Hardison is 12 years of age, approximately 5'6, weighing approximately 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.
Facebook