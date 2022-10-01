Elizabeth City police search for missing boy

Steven Moore Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. on Jan. 7 near Speed Street. If you know where he is, please call 252-335-4321.

The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing boy who was last seen on January 7, according to a post on their page.

Steven Moore Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of Speed Street.

He has ear-length dreads, is 6'0" tall and weights about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black hoodie with colorful writing on the front, back and sleeves, according to the post.