Elizabeth City police search for missing boy

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Author's note: The video above is on file from October 29, 2020.
The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a missing boy who was last seen on January 7, according to a post on their page.
Steven Moore Jr. was last seen around 5 p.m. on the 300 block of Speed Street.
He has ear-length dreads, is 6'0" tall and weights about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black hoodie with colorful writing on the front, back and sleeves, according to the post.
If you have seen him or have any information that can help locate him, please call the Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321.