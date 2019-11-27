ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is looking for a missing person.

Officers said Talia Saunders was reported missing on Wednesday. She was last seen in the 900 Block of Oak Stump Road in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on Tuesday.

Police said she is 5'3" tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and she was last seen wearing a gray sweater with pink writing, black pants, and gray shoes.

If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.

The Elizabeth City Police Department did not release her age.