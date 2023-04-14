Elizabeth City police search for man who fled custody during medical treatment

Paul Robert Pisacane, 45, is wanted on multiple warrants. He is described as being a white male, 5’ 10” tall, slim build with brown hair and green eyes.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is searching for a man who fled custody on Friday.

According to police, officers went to the area of the 1100 block of US 17 South around 2:15 p.m. after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

When they arrived, they recovered a 2009 Ford Edge that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, and they arrested Paul Robert Pisacane, 45.

During the arrest, Pisacane appeared to need sudden medical attention.

He was taken to Sentara Hospital Emergency Department Elizabeth City, where he then proceeded to run away on foot while receiving treatment.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find him.

Warrants for his arrest include the charges of Breaking and Entering, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

Pisacane is also believed to be connected to several property crimes in Elizabeth City.

He is described as being a white male, 5’ 10” tall, slim build with brown hair and green eyes, last seen wearing a grey t-shirt and blue jeans.