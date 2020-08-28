Elizabeth City police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Gloria Rodriguez was reported missing on Thursday night. She was last seen in the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive in Elizabeth City, N.C.
Rodriguez is around 4 feet 5 inches, weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a black design on the front, blue jeans with rips in them and white shoes.
If anyone has any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or Central Communications at (252) 331-1500.