Elizabeth City police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Gloria Rodriguez was last seen in the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive in Elizabeth City, N.C. If you see her call police at (252) 335-4321.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — The Elizabeth City Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Gloria Rodriguez was reported missing on Thursday night. She was last seen in the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Rodriguez is around 4 feet 5 inches, weighs around 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a black design on the front, blue jeans with rips in them and white shoes.