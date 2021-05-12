Man wanted for murder of 3-year-old girl, others in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City police said they have warrants for the arrest of 34-year-old Ricky Etheridge Jr.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City police said they are looking for the man accused of killing three people and injuring three others during a shooting near Perry and Jordan streets on Dec. 2.

Officers have warrants on file for the arrest of Ricky Lewis Etheridge Jr., 34, of the 1100 block of Megan Dr. Etheridge is wanted on three counts of murder.

The three people who died were 18-year-old Jaquan White of Elizabeth City, 39-year-old Takeyia Berry of Manteo, and 3-year-old Allura Pledger of Manteo.

If you have any information regarding this case, or Mr. Etheridge’s whereabouts, contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Crime Line at (252) 335-5555.