Elizabeth City prepares for flooding as Tropical Storm Idalia approaches

Elizabeth City Pasquotank Public Schools will have a remote learning day Thursday. College of the Albemarle leaders announced they will be closed.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — North Carolina is under a state of emergency Wednesday as Tropical Storm Idalia makes its way up the coast.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said they have the National Guard, swift water rescue teams, highway patrol troopers and local first responders stationed across the state to help as needed.

He urged caution as Idalia hits parts of the state late Wednesday night into Thursday.

"When it hits us, this storm will likely be near tropical storm strength," Cooper said during a Wednesday news conference.

Cooper said he’s been in touch with President Joe Biden and FEMA. He encouraged everyone to listen to emergency alerts and to stay off flooding roads.

"Heavier rainfall five to eight inches east of I-95 is expected later this evening and into early tomorrow," Cooper said.

Potential for flooding is something Elizabeth City Mayor Kirk Rivers and other area leaders are paying close attention to.

"So far from listening to our Emergency Management Director, that we are expecting two to three inches of rain. Could go three to five because of flooding," Rivers said. "So, we're expecting areas that normally flood, if we get this expected rain, they probably will flood."

Rivers said first responders are on call all night Wednesday and throughout Thursday.

"Don’t drive through water. If you don’t have to go out, stay in the house. We also want to make sure that we check on our elderly in the community," Rivers said.

He emphasized, don't go out if you don't need to.

"Don't go looking for where it might be flooded. Let our first responders get out there," he said. "Be safe. That's our first priority for all of our citizens."

Coast Guard Sector Virginia also urged caution and said they are closely monitoring conditions. They urged everyone to stay off the beaches, out of the water and to secure your belongings.

To sum up preparations and expectations in the state, Governor Cooper said this: