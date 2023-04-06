x
Elizabeth City school bus involved in crash for the second time this week

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. near the intersection of Halstead Boulevard and Forest Park Road.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — No one is hurt after a crash involving a school bus crash in Elizabeth City on Thursday.

Police say that Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools (ECPPS) school bus #208 and a 2021 Hyundai Kona SUV crashed at the intersection.

 The driver of the Hyundai, a juvenile, received citations for "entering an intersection while a traffic signal was emitting a steady red circular light for traffic in defendant's direction of travel” and “failure to reduce speed as necessary to avoid colliding with a vehicle.” 

Just two days earlier, another ECPPS school bus was involved in a crash close by at the intersection of US Highway 17 South and Forest Park Road.

In that crash, 26 people were treated at local hospitals. 

