Elizabeth City man airlifted to Norfolk after shooting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Medics airlifted a man to Norfolk after he was shot in Elizabeth City overnight Tuesday.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, 47-year-old Mark Graham was found with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of Kristin Street around 4 a.m.

That's the same block he's reported to live.

Responders took him to Sentara Hospital Elizabeth City, and later sent him to Sentara Norfolk General by medical flight. The police department said he's still considered critically hurt.

Elizabeth City police arrested 68-year-old Richard Graham and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Richard Graham was taken to Albemarle District Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.