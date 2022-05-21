Elizabeth City State University to launch aviation program for high schoolers

For one week during the summer, you'll live on the campus of ECSU, all while participating in over 90 hours of field trips, simulated flights and discovery flights.

A university in North Carolina is creating an opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to learn more about becoming a pilot, all while earning college credit.

Elizabeth City State University just launched their Aviation Workforce Development Program (AWD) for eligible students in North Carolina.

If you've ever wanted to learn more about what it takes to soar into the sky, this is an opportunity you won't want to miss.

For one week during the summer, you'll live on the campus of ECSU, all while participating in over 90 hours of field trips, simulated flights and discovery flights in a trainer aircraft.

You'll also earn six credits of college coursework -- and the best part is, if you're selected, it's all free!



Officials with ECSU say that they have 80 available slots, and 20 of those will also be selected to receive a scholarship of up to $4,000 if they want to pursue a degree in Aviation or Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) at ECSU.

The deadline to apply is May 31. Click here to access the application.