x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
North Carolina

16-year-old from Elizabeth City is missing, police say

Nijal M. Nelson was last seen on Tuesday at around 10 p.m. in the area of 700 North Road Street. He was wearing a white t-shirt, orange Nike shorts, and gray Crocs.
Credit: Elizabeth City Police Department

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager is missing out of Elizabeth City, says Elizabeth City Police.

16-year-old Nijal M. Nelson was last seen on Tuesday, August 15, at around 10 p.m. in the area of 700 North Road Street.

He was wearing a white t-shirt, orange Nike shorts, and gray Crocs. Police say he's 5'6" tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts they should contact Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Veto overridden: Ban on gender-affirming care for minors takes effect in North Carolina

Before You Leave, Check This Out