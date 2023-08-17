16-year-old from Elizabeth City is missing, police say

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A teenager is missing out of Elizabeth City, says Elizabeth City Police.
16-year-old Nijal M. Nelson was last seen on Tuesday, August 15, at around 10 p.m. in the area of 700 North Road Street.
He was wearing a white t-shirt, orange Nike shorts, and gray Crocs. Police say he's 5'6" tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has short black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts they should contact Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.