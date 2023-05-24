Elizabeth City twin brothers playing key roles in Guam during Super Typhoon Mawar

Landon and Brandon Aydlett both work for the National Weather Service's office on the U.S. territory, and they play key roles in keeping people safe.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Powerful winds are slamming the U.S. territory of Guam.

As Super Typhoon Mawar barrelled through the island, twin brothers Brandon and Landon Aydlett are right in the thick of it.

The Elizabeth City natives joined the National Weather Service office in Guam in 2010. With winds up to 130 mph, they called this the strongest storm surge they moved to the area.

Their office is based in the central part of Guam.

“I think that’s what going to happen come sunrise in a few more hours," said Aydlett. "We’re going to be looking at a whole different landscape in a couple of hours.”

In the meantime, the pair of meteorologists are playing key roles in keeping people safe. Brandon oversees training for all of the department's meteorologists.

Landon, a warning coordination meteorologist, oversees communication with government agencies and recovery teams, including FEMA and Homeland Security, to ensure they make informed decisions to protect lives.

“We’ve gotten the entire island fully engaged, prepared, and hunkered down well in advance of this approaching storm, so hopefully it’s with no loss of life," said Landon Aydlett. "And I remember we’re telling people to prepare, you need to do this and this and this, and I remember, I am one of the folks because I live here.”

They've already received reports of collapsed ceilings and damaged roofs. The duo remains hunkered down at their office for now, but they are worried about what will happen to their homes.

"I am scared to see what I am going to find out. I’m scared some windows might be busted," said Landon Aydlett. "I may walk into a wind tunnel and water everywhere. Who knows what I’m coming home to, but I am trying to stay positive.”

They said they’ll see what happens when the sun rises. A large portion of staff, spouses, and pets are at the office and have been there for at least 36 hours. Landon’s wife and 5-year-old child are at their home. He said he has his bike and running shoes at the office in case the roads are impassible.

13News Now reached out to their parents Wednesday.

Their father, Bill Aydlett, said he and his wife are concerned about the island and their sons, like any parents.