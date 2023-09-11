Crews battle vacant house fire in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Firefighters in Elizabeth City battled an early morning house fire on Sunday.
The Elizabeth City Fire Department was called to the 800 block of Park Street shortly after 2 a.m. Arriving crews found a two-story house with heavy fire conditions coming from the entire home. A second alarm was immediately called and the fire was brought under control after about 21 minutes. The house suffered extensive damage while a neighboring home also suffered some minor damage.
Investigators determined the house was vacant at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported.
The Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office is working to determine a cause of the fire.