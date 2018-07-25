EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WVEC) — Beachgoers in Emerald Isle, North Carolina formed a human chain to try and pull swimmers from the rough surf Wednesday

According to Emerald Isle town officials, a 41-year-old vacationer from Virginia drowned. He was pulled from the ocean, and reviving efforts were unsuccessful. He was one of several water rescues made in a 45 minute period. Four separate rescue calls were made in that time frame, but there is no exact number of people rescued from the surf.

Red flags remain in place at the beach and authorities are encouraging people to stay out of the water.

