Emergency officials respond to house fire on the Outer Banks of NC

DUCK, N.C. — Multiple emergency crews responded after a fire broke out at an unoccupied house located in the northern part of the Outer Banks.

The Duck Fire Department and Duck Police Department got the call on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 3:21 a.m. about a house that caught on fire at 112 East Sea Hawk Drive.

First responders said the house was in flames when they got to the scene.

Southern Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Corolla Fire and Rescue, Kitty Hawk Fire Department, Kill Devil Hills Fire Department and Dare County EMS were also on the scene assisting.