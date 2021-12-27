Manteo man charged with two murders in the Outer Banks

One investigation lead to the Sheriff's Department discovering another person dead.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from November 17, 2021.

A person has been charged after two bodies were found in the Outer Banks.

The investigation began at 150 Etheridge Road in Manteo Sunday afternoon, where a body was found.

When deputies arrived, they discovered a homicide had taken place.

The sheriff's office identified the victim to be 35-year-old Michael Berry of Manteo.

Deputies took 37-year-old Jake Wise into custody in connection to Berry's death.

According to a news release from the department, following Wise's arrest, the sheriff's office contacted Currituck County and requested a search for Norwood Armstrong, 68.

Armstrong was found dead in the woods in the Grandy area.

Now, Wise is being charged with both murders. He is being held at the Dare County Detention Center without bond.

Wise is facing two counts of felony first-degree murder.