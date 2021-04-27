x
Ex-Justice Cheri Beasley joins North Carolina Senate race

Cheri Beasley was the first Black woman to serve as chief justice for the North Carolina state supreme court. She'll run to become the next U.S. senator for N.C.
FILE - In this May 15, 2019, file photo, Chief Justice Cheri Beasley tours Tryon Palace with members of the Supreme Court of North Carolina, in New Bern, N.C. Former North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Beasley will soon announce her plan to run for U.S. Senate in North Carolina. Advisers close to her say she'll enter the race in early April 2021. (Gray Whitley/Sun Journal via AP, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice on North Carolina's highest court has announced her entry into the state's U.S. Senate race. 

Former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley announced her campaign Tuesday. 

She joins four other Democrats vying for the party nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley is the only Democrat in the race who's won a statewide contest. 

Whoever wins the primary will advance to a costly general election fight that could determine whether Democrats maintain their power in the chamber.

