Ex-Justice Cheri Beasley joins North Carolina Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. — The first Black woman to serve as chief justice on North Carolina's highest court has announced her entry into the state's U.S. Senate race.

She joins four other Democrats vying for the party nomination for the seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Richard Burr. Beasley is the only Democrat in the race who's won a statewide contest.