FORT BRAGG, N.C. (AP) — A woman is suing her Special Forces major ex-husband, saying he posted online nude pictures she sent him privately when he was away because he didn't like paying child support.

The revenge porn lawsuit says the former husband posted his wife's intimate pictures on Craigslist saying she had sexually transmitted diseases and asking for people to contact her for sexual favors.

Posting revenge porn can also be a felony in North Carolina. The woman's lawyer told The Fayetteville Observer she reported the pictures to the police, but it doesn't appear any charges have been filed.

The ex-wife is also suing the woman she said her husband was having an affair with.

The 1st Special Forces Command told the newspaper it is also investigating. Adultery is a crime under military law.

