'Fairness' was the watchword at NC transgender sports ban hearing

A legislative hearing was held on a N.C. bill that would prevent transgender girls and women from competing in organized school sports.
Credit: AP
Beth Stelzer, founder of Save Women's Sports, speaks in favor of HB 358 during a hearing before the Judiciary 1 House Standing Committee on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C. (Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Calls for fairness predominated a North Carolina legislative hearing on a bill that would prevent transgender girls and women from competing in organized school sports designated for biologically female athletes. 

A House judiciary committee debated and took testimony Wednesday on the measure but did not vote on the Republican bill. 

Similar bills have become law in at least four states since last year. The North Carolina legislation would apply from middle school through college and include official teams, competitions and intramurals. 

Bill supporters say it's needed to keep sports accessible to female athletes. Gay rights groups call the measure discriminatory.

