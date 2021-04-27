Faith leaders declare 'moral emergency' in wake of peaceful protests in Elizabeth City

Family attorneys say Andrew Brown Jr. was shot five times by deputies.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — It's an emergency the likes of which Elizabeth City, NC has never seen before.

Hours after family attorneys for Andrew Brown Jr. released the findings of their independent autopsy, faith leaders came together to declare a "moral emergency" at the steps of Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church in Elizabeth City.

“This is the first time we’ve had a crisis like this to happen to this community," said Rev. Javan Leach, Pastor of Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church.

Pastors and other church leaders met with members of the North Carolina NAACP, as well as attorneys for the family at a closed-door meeting at A.M.E Zion church at around 2 p.m. When the parties emerged Tuesday afternoon, local congregations of varying denominations stood unified calling for continued peaceful protests as well as justice in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death.

“Under a state of emergency, it's a state of unrest. That’s a legal, safety term. We want to understand that the bigger emergency is: what’s the part you can play during this," Rev. Leach told 13News Now.

Pastors called for the state's attorney general to investigate Brown Jr.'s death, echoing concerns about District Attorney Andrew Womble.

Faith leaders chanted the trio of words: "Inept", "incapable", and "incompetent" as their concerns for why they want the investigation moved elsewhere.

District Attorney Womble's office released a statement Tuesday shortly after the meeting, saying quote:

I look forward to the hearing ordered by Judge Jerry R. Tillett and scheduled for Wednesday, April 28, 2021 regarding the petitions filed requesting release of the law enforcement body worn camera footage surrounding the death of Andrew Brown, Jr. on April 21, 2021. The duties of the District Attorney are statutorily spelled out in NCGS 7A-61 and they include but are not limited to charging decisions regarding potential criminal conduct within the prosecutorial district. I stand ready willing and able to fulfill my statutory obligations and well as my Oath of Office for the people of the First Judicial District.

A prayer open to the public and all denominations is scheduled for Wednesday morning, according to Rev. Leach. People are being asked to gather at Mount Lebanon A.M.E Zion Church before 12 p.m. for a unity prayer, including a visit to the site where Brown Jr. died.

“Where do we go from here? If we don’t get all the facts we need, what’s the next course? People need leadership," Rev. Leach said.

In a time when the people are searching for answers, Rev. Leach -- who initiated the meeting between faith leaders and others on Tuesday -- says that churches play a key role in communities healing moving forward.