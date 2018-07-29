Knotts Island, NC (WVEC) — A Knotts Island family of five, including four children, was displaced from their home after it was heavily damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for Currituck County Fire and Rescue, they received an emergency call at around 3 p.m. about a house on fire in the 200 block of Woodleigh Rd. When they arrived, they found that the residence had extensive fire throughout the house's attic.

The crew entered the home to fight the fire, but according to the spokesperson, the fire had spread extensively throughout the attic which led to it taking about an hour to bring the fire under control.

Currituck Fire-EMS personnel were assisted by volunteer firefighters from Knotts Island, as well as the Virginia Beach Fire Department, the Currituck Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Beach EMS.

Virginia Beach firefighters who were assisting at the scene located the family’s missing pet cat, covered in debris and unconscious. The Virginia Beach firefighters were able to revive the feline using their animal resuscitator.

The fire was believed to have been accidental, and appears to have started on the kitchen stove. It had already spread to the house’s attic before anyone called 9-1-1 because the occupant had initially put out the fire on the stove, but didn't realize that it had already made its way into the attic.

Chief Ralph Melton wanted to use this as an opportunity to remind people that "it is always best to call 9-1-1 and have the fire department responding as soon as they are safely outside, because as in this case, fire can be hidden in a void space."

The five residents are now staying with area relatives. Chief Melton suggested that anyone wishing to donate money to assist the family can do so on Freefunder.com under “House fire on Knotts Island”.

© 2018 WVEC