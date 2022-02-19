Marine veteran celebrates 10-year 'Alive Day'

Garrett Carnes is a former student and now an instructor at a Jiu-Jitsu gym in Burlington. The gym celebrated his 10-year 'Alive Day' on Saturday.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Everyone has a birthday, and most people celebrate with cake, presents, and parties.

Garrett Carnes celebrates his "Alive Day" every Feb. 19.

The Marine veteran nearly died that day 10 years ago when he lost both of his legs in a roadside bombing while overseas at war.

A Jiu-Jitsu gym in Burlington honored Carnes - former student and now instructor - on Saturday to mark his 10-year Alive Day. Several of Carnes' comrades showed up for the event.

“I remember when Carnes got hit, and he left our platoon. One of the best days was when we came back. He got off the plane and was able to meet all of us. Reunited and seeing each other has helped us out tremendously. To be able to celebrate a day like today is special," said one of Carnes' friends.

Carnes said it meant a lot to see his fellow Marines.

“Those are the guys I went to war with,” Carnes said. "The last memory that a lot of them have in their heads was me on the battlefield.”

Instructor Spenser Canup said Garrett is an inspiration to everyone.

“He shows kids no matter what you have going on, any limitations you have, you can overcome that. If you look at him, he lost both his legs overseas. He won't let that affect him. He just found ways to adapt and overcome,” Canup said.

Through it all, Carnes does not let what happened to him stop him from doing day-to-day activities.

"I believe I am mentally and physically stronger than I’ve ever been in my entire life,” he said.

Carnes said even though his life changed forever 10 years ago, he'll continue to celebrate it as a day he was "reborn."

“I like to call it the ‘hard to kill day’. It’s the day the enemy tried to take you out, and then you prove you've got American resolve, Carnes said. “You’re harder to kill than you thought. If ten years can go by on prosthetic legs and I’m just now beginning, I can do this forever.”