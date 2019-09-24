HYDE COUNTY, N.C. — Following the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian, Hyde County Emergency Management has decided to limit access to Ocracoke Island to residents, non-resident homeowners, and other personnel approved by Hyde County.

Ferry services to and from Ocracoke is currently running on the following schedule:

Swan Quarter to Ocracoke: 6:30, 10 and 11 a.m. and 1:30 and 5 p.m.

Ocracoke to Swan Quarter: 9:45 a.m. and 2, 3, 7 and 8 p.m.

Cedar Island to Ocracoke: 7 a.m., Noon and 4:30 p.m.

Ocracoke to Cedar Island: 9:30 a.m., 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake: 5, 6:30, 8, and 10:30 a.m., 12:30, 2, 4:30, and 10 p.m.

Ocracoke-Silver Lake to Hatteras: 7:30, 9:15, and 11 a.m., 1:30, 3:30, 5, and 7:15 p.m., 12:30 a.m.

Right now, the Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake route is available to high ground clearance vehicles only.

The Hyde County Emergency Management is strongly encouraging individuals to make for passage on the Swan Quarter-Ocracoke and Cedar Island-Ocracoke routes.

Those people meeting Hyde County's re-entry requirements can make reservations by calling 1-800-BY-FERRY. All reservation holders must arrive at the terminal one hour before departure time. Also, same-day reservations for ferries departing Ocracoke are not available, and next-day reservations must be made before 4 p.m.

The Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake route is not accepting reservations at this time. Ferries on this route will use the priority system developed by Hyde County Emergency Management.

The agency is also asking volunteer groups approved to access Ocracoke to board the ferries without vehicles to leave as much deck space as possible for vehicles that are necessary for hurricane recovery services.