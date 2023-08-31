A few days after a deadly shooting, UNC-Chapel Hill students are returning to normal classes, only it's anything but "normal".

UNC-Chapel Hill students carry the weight of Monday's tragedy as they attempt to move forward with some semblance of normalcy on their first day of class back.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — At first glance, as the Morehead-Patterson Bell Tower tolls, the bustle of students walking to and from class would signal that of a normal day.

Only it’s not a normal day.

“It just doesn’t feel the same right now and it shouldn’t, because obviously with the tragedy that just happened," said UNC Senior Stephanie Olvera.

In fact, UNC-Chapel Hill students are returning to class after the shooting of Dr. Zijie Yan on Monday, Aug. 28.

“This is our first class back starting and I would say coming to campus was a little bit weird, if you have a little eerie almost. I think everyone is acting pretty normal, but I think there is a heaviness on campus that is definitely gonna take some time to get over. It just doesn’t feel normal," said grad student, Jamie Palermo.

"It’s definitely going to be hard for people to kind of readjust and get back into class and I’ve talked to some peers and they felt the same but I also think UNC has been pretty generous and giving us some wellness days off to kind of help manage things," Jack Morely, a UNC freshman said.

"I personally didn’t know how my first day back was going to go, just because I’ve called this place home for the last 4 years, but I’ve also never experienced a school shooting before, and I hope to never experience it again," Olvera said.

It's a tragic experience that weighs heavily on many of their minds as they walk to and from class.

“Most students probably think oh well, this wouldn’t happen to me, and they always see it in different counties or different states and whatnot, but it actually has it come to pass? It’s pretty shocking and intense," Morely shared.

“I think it’s one of those things where it’s kind of going to always be in the back of your mind, every time that we get an Alert Carolina even if it’s like a Weather notification it’s going to be like, “is this something else that’s happening??” You know what I mean?” said Kaitlyn Wood, a UNC grad student said.

Still, as they try their best to move forward through the semester, they will lean on each other now more than ever.