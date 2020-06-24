x
Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

Crews in North Carolina have finished removing the final pieces of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.
Credit: AP
The statue of a Confederate soldier and plinth sit on a flatbed truck at the Old Capitol in Raleigh, N.C., on Sunday, June 21, 2020. After protesters pulled down two smaller statues on the same monument Friday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of several other monuments to the Confederacy, citing public safety concerns. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed)

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews in North Carolina have finished removing the final pieces of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years. 

News outlets report the granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh late Tuesday after three days of work. 

Last Friday, protesters pulled down the statues of two Confederate soldiers that were secured on a lower part of the obelisk. 

Gov. Roy Cooper then ordered the rest of the monument to be removed. 

Onlooker Kenny Lee told The News & Observer that watching the monument come down Tuesday was like “witnessing a new history.”

