Final section of Confederate monument removed from Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crews in North Carolina have finished removing the final pieces of a 75-foot-tall Confederate monument that near the grounds of the state Capitol for 125 years.

News outlets report the granite pillar that had supported a statue of a Confederate soldier was pulled from its base in Raleigh late Tuesday after three days of work.

Last Friday, protesters pulled down the statues of two Confederate soldiers that were secured on a lower part of the obelisk.

Gov. Roy Cooper then ordered the rest of the monument to be removed.