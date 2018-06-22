CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C., (WVEC) -- A fire damaged the South Camden Fire station Thursday night, a news release said.

Around 9:43 p.m., Pasquotank-Camden 911 Center received a call of a fire at the South Camden Fire Department at 114 Sawyers Creek Road.

Arriving firefighters contained the fire at the station's truck bay.

Damage to the station is being accessed and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

In addition to South Camden Fire Department stations 11 and 12, Elizabeth City Fire Department, South Mills Fire Department, Crawford Fire Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services responded.

