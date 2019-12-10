CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A fire destroyed the Cotton Gin gift shop in Jarvisburg in Currituck County on Saturday.

Currituck County Fire Chief Ralph Melton said the call came in around 1:38 p.m.

He said there are no injuries but the building sustained heavy fire damage.

The fire is still active, he said.

The Cotton Gin is a small chain of gift shops in northeast North Carolina.

