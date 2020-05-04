First COVID-19 death confirmed in Hertford County

ARHS also confirmed a second COVID-19 case in Perquimans County. The person is in isolation.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Hertford County.

The patient was older than 65 and died from complications related to the coronavirus.

ARHS also confirmed a second COVID-19 case in Perquimans County. The person is in isolation.

Health officials are working to contact trace all individuals who may have been in contact with the positive person.