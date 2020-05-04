First COVID-19 death confirmed in Hertford County

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Albemarle Regional Health Services confirmed the first COVID-19 death in Hertford County.
The patient was older than 65 and died from complications related to the coronavirus.
ARHS also confirmed a second COVID-19 case in Perquimans County. The person is in isolation.
Health officials are working to contact trace all individuals who may have been in contact with the positive person.
In North Carolina, there are 2,585 cases in the state.
RELATED: COVID-19 Live Updates | North Carolina reports 2,585 positive cases in state; sixth positive case confirmed in Dare County
RELATED: Hampton Roads food bank distribution sites running out of food, seeing thousands of newcomers