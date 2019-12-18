DARE COUNTY, N.C. — First Flight elementary, middle and high school are closed on Wednesday after a bomb threat was made on social media.

The schools announced that law enforcement officials are on the way to the high school to conduct an extensive search and investigate the threat.

Due to the threat, all First Flight High Schools will be closed for all staff and students as a precautionary measure while the search is conducted.

No further information has been released at this time.

