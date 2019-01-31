CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A North Carolina-based chicken-and-biscuits chain's new, New York-based owners have appointed two former McDonald's executives to lead the company.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the sale of Bojangles' to Durational Capital Management LP and The Jordan Company, L.P., was completed this week. Jose Armario is the new CEO and Brian Unger is the new chief operating officer.

Armario told the newspaper via email that Bojangles' will invest in new technology. He also hinted on social media that the chain could open West Coast locations for the first time.

The company currently operated 759 locations, mostly in the southeast.

The chain was founded in Charlotte in 1977, and has been beset with a number of challenges since going public in 2015.

It's expected to retain its Charlotte headquarters.