Frontline essential workers in NC will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine, starting Wednesday

North Carolina health officials are also expecting 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive this week.

CURRITUCK, N.C. — A lot more people in North Carolina will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, starting on March 3.

Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that frontline essential workers can line up for the shot.

"This includes first responders and emergency personnel," Cooper said. "Such as police, firefighters, rescue workers, people who work in manufacturing, food and agriculture, grocery stores, government workers, and our clergy, among others. Our essential frontline workers have remained on the jobs throughout the spend and I’m grateful for the work.”

And in a few weeks on March 24, even more people can get vaccinated: Group 4.

“We will open Group 4, first to people with medical conditions that put them at a higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness," Cooper said.

The governor explained, because of the current rate of vaccinations and the expected increase in supplies, many vaccine administrators believe they’re ready to move onto the next phase.

This widened eligibility comes as North Carolina expects to get about 80,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, beginning on Wednesday.

"It’s a real advantage that this is only one shot and is more easily stored and it’s been shown to be very effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19," Cooper said.

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mandy Cohen said they're expecting more vaccines on top of that.

"We will be getting 215,00 first doses of the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccine, bringing our state's allocation to almost 300,000 first doses for this week," she said.

Not to mention another 160,000 second doses also arriving. More doses mean more opportunities for more people to get the shot.

North Carolinians say they’re pleased with how things have gone so far.

"I think it will accelerate everything as it should," Carl Whitley said. "I think it’s going great. I’ve already had my second dose.”

Another resident, Steve Andrews said he thinks "they've done a really good job" in North Carolina when it comes to the vaccine rollout.

"I don’t think they really could have done any better given the circumstances,” Andrews said.

Cooper stressed: they still don’t have enough vaccines for everyone, so you have to be patient and flexible.