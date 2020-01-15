Fundraiser created for families impacted by fatal Pamlico Sound boat accident

After the shrimp boat "Papa's Girl" capsized, four families are struggling with the loss of loved ones.

A fundraiser has been created to benefit four families that were impacted by a fatal shrimp boat accident. The boat, “Papa’s Girl,” capsized in the Pamlico Sound in North Carolina, on Tuesday, January 7.

The Coast Guard rescued Captain Floyd Guy "F.G." Gibbs, after the accident, but he later died at Albemarle Hospital, according to Coast Guard officials.

Gibbs cousin, Leslie Gibbs, said it’s a massive loss for her family.

"He had a very big heart, he would go and do for anyone, he would give the shirt off his back,” said Leslie.

Leslie said the boat capsized because it got caught in a storm.

"They were hit by a storm front and started taking on water and it ended up capsizing. It's night time it's dark, the wind is blowing, the height of the waves, the current, I can only imagine,” said Leslie.



During that same rescue, crews saved Ben Poe, who has since been released from the hospital. Leslie Gibbs said her cousin Poe is struggling to cope with what happened the night of the accident.

"Survivor's guilt, that weighs a lot on him. He wonders why was he the one that survived, why did he make it,” said Leslie.

Poe’s mom, Connie Young, said she’s thankful to have her son, but that recovery will be a difficult process.

"The fact that he almost came close to death himself, and then the fact the people around him didn't make it, that's a lot for anyone,” said Young.

Coast Guard crews suspended their search on Thursday, January 9 in the afternoon.

On the morning of Friday, January 10, the body of “Breezy” Keyron Davis was found. The fourth person on the boat, Sammy Douglas, still has not been found but volunteer crews have kept searching.

Leslie said the fundraiser she created for the four families involved is vital because none of the victims had life insurance due to the staggering cost it has for fishermen.

"We are asking the community to donate, this is someone's husband, this is someone's father, someone's grandfather. Their families have to pick up and try to survive without that income and person,” said Leslie.